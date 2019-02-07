Football: PSG need extra time to beat Villefranche in French Cup

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain required extra time to overcome third-tier Villefranche 3-0 in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday (Feb 6).

Holders and record 12-time champions PSG were held in check until Julian Draxler bundled in a cross from substitute Edinson Cavani on 102 minutes.

Moussa Diaby and Cavani sealed victory late on after both were set up for simple tap-ins by Kylian Mbappe, who came on for Angel Di Maria with an hour gone.

PSG are bidding to win the competition for a fifth time in a row.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Bordeaux at home in the league this weekend before travelling to Old Trafford on February 12 for the first leg of their Champions League tie with Manchester United.

"It's normal to have the match against Manchester United in one corner of your head even if we're trying to go step by step," said PSG defender Marquinhos.

"You saw the coach looked to rest some players to best manage the squad. We're thinking about the important dates coming up."

PSG will be without Brazilian forward Neymar for both legs of the last-16 clash against United after the world's most expensive player suffered an injury to his right foot last month.

Fourth-division Vitre reached the last eight of the French Cup for the first time in club history as a stoppage-time penalty completed a remarkable 3-2 victory, having trailed third-tier Lyon-Duchere by two goals.



French Cup round of 16 results:

Villefranche 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3 (after extra time)

Vitre 3 Lyon-Duchere 2

Rennes 2 Lille 1