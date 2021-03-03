Football: PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals, says Pochettino

PARIS: Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said the French champions need to focus equally on all their remaining games in an unpredictable Ligue 1 season.

PSG are second in the standings on 57 points from 27 games, two points behind Lille with Olympique Lyonnais in third on 56 and Monaco in fourth place on 55.

PSG, who travel to Girondins de Bordeaux on Wednesday, still have to play Lyon away and Lille at home until the end of the season, but Pochettino warned other games needed to be taken as seriously.

"This season has thrown all sorts of results and we saw it recently," Pochettino, referring to a 3-2 defeat at then bottom club Lorient in January, told a news conference.

"Games against our title rivals will be decisive but this season is showing us that you have to be fully focused on every singe game."

On Wednesday, PSG will be without the injured Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Neymar and Juan Bernat while Kylian Mbappe will miss the game through suspension.

"Kylian is one of our most important players but his absence is also an opportunity for us to show our collective strength as a squad," said Pochettino.

Neymar, who is nursing an adductor muscle injury, is still sidelined but Pochettino said his return to the squad would be "assessed by the end of the week".

