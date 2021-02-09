Football: PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg

PARIS: Angel Di Maria will miss Paris St Germain's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou with a thigh injury, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.

"For Angel it's over. We will communicate in a week to see where we are," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's French Cup last 64 game at Ligue 2 side Caen.

Di Maria sustained the injury during PSG's 2-0 victory at Olympique de Marseille, which left them third in the Ligue 1 standings three points behind leaders Lille.

PSG travel to Barcelona next Tuesday.

Pochettino added that the team would not change their style of play in the absence of Di Maria, who has had a good 2021 so far.

"We want to be competitive, even without Angel. And it doesn't mean we have to change our style, we want to play with the same ideas," he said.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has been out for a week with a groin injury, should be back in time for the Barca clash as PSG said he will make his return to group training on Thursday.

