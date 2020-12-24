Football: PSG sack coach Thomas Tuchel

PARIS: French champions Paris St-Germain have sacked their German coach Thomas Tuchel, French sports daily L'Equipe and German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday (Dec 24).

PSG were not immediately available to comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuchel, who guided PSG to the Champions League final in August which they lost to Bayern Munich, oversaw a 4-0 home win against RC Strasbourg less than 24 hours ago as they moved within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyonnais.

The 47-year-old was appointed PSG head coach in 2018 and won two Ligue 1 titles along with a domestic quadruple in his second season at the club.

While PSG are not dominating Ligue 1 this term as they have in previous years, Tuchel had steered them into the Champions League last 16 where they will face Barcelona after finishing top of a group which included RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports by the Guardian and ESPN, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to be named as Tuchel's replacement.