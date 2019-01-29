Football: PSG sign Argentina midfielder Paredes from Zenit

PARIS: Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain have signed Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday (Jan 29).

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but French media had reported earlier that PSG would pay €45 million for the 24-year-old, who has been capped nine times by Argentina.

Advertisement

"I'm very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain," Paredes told PSG's official website. "I now have this fantastic opportunity, not only to discover a new league, but ... to wear one the most prestigious club jerseys in the world."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Paredes would bring guile and strength to the club's midfield.

"Leandro brings with him the traditional strengths of Argentinian football, a fighting spirit and excellent technical skills," he said. "I am sure he will fit quickly into our coach's well-organised and ambitious team."

The French champions, who have a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, travel to third-placed Lyon on Sunday.



Advertisement