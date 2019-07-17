Football: PSG sign defender Diallo from Dortmund

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain have signed France under-21 international defender Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, the French champions announced on Tuesday (Jul 16).

German magazine Kicker reported PSG had paid €32 million (US$35.9 million) plus a further €2 million in bonuses for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Diallo, who would have played for France at last month's under-21 European Championship but for an injury, has spent the last two seasons in Germany, joining Dortmund after a year at Mainz.

Prior to that he started his career at Monaco and played five times in the principality club's run to the Ligue 1 title in 2017.

Diallo is PSG's fifth summer signing, with Spanish duo Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera having joined from Sevilla and Manchester United respectively.

They have also signed 19-year-old Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka on a free from Chelsea and Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker, also 19, from Ajax.

Dortmund were happy to move Diallo on having last month brought German international stopper Mats Hummels back to the club from Bayern Munich for €38 million.