Football: PSG sign midfielder Sarabia from Sevilla on five-year deal

REUTERS: French side Paris St Germain have signed midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday (Jul 2), potentially paving the way for a move away from the club by Brazilian star Neymar.

Financial details of Sarabia's deal were not disclosed, but Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old was signed for around 20 million euros (US$23 million).

The Spanish attacking midfielder had 23 goals and 17 assists for Sevilla in all competitions including Europa League qualifiers last season.

Media reports suggested that the signing may herald a move out by PSG's Brazilian star Neymar, who has been widely linked with a move back to Barcelona.

"We are delighted to announce Pablo Sarabia, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from Sevilla, has signed a five-year contract with PSG," the Parisian club said in a statement.