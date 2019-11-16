Football: Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Football: Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 - Group J Qualification - Finland v Liechtenstein
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group J Qualification - Finland v Liechtenstein - Helsinki, Finland November 15, 2019. Teemu Pukki of Finland shoots to score a penalty and to give Finland 2-0 lead. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS
REUTERS: Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

Jasse Tuominen put the Finns ahead after 21 minutes before Pukki converted a penalty in the 64th and wrapped up the points with their third goal 15 minutes from time.

The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points, six behind section winners Italy, who play away to Bosnia & Herzegovina later on Friday.

