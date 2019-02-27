Football: Ramos charged with getting booked deliberately

AMSTERDAM: European football governing body UEFA has charged Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with "receiving a yellow card on purpose" in the club's Champions League tie against Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Ramos fouled Kasper Dolberg in the 89th minute of the last-16, first leg tie in the Netherlands, which the holders won 2-1. As a result, the 32-year-old is suspended from next Tuesday's (Mar 5) second leg.

UEFA decided to investigate the incident after Ramos told reporters he would "be lying if I said I didn't force (the booking)".

Although Ramos later said: "I was referring to forcing the foul, a foul that was inevitable. Not to forcing the booking.

"That's why I said that I would lie if I said I did not know that I was carrying a penalty, just as I knew that I had no other choice than to make a mistake.

"And that's what I meant when I said that in football you have to make complicated decisions."

Missing the home tie against the Dutch side would reduce Ramos' chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped following the quarter-final stage.

However, if a player is found to have obtained a booking deliberately, he can be banned for two games.

When asked if he knew the foul could lead to a yellow card and a ban, Ramos said: "Yes, but I had no choice."

Ramos' team mate Dani Carvajal was punished by UEFA last season for intentionally getting booked in a group stage game at APOEL Nicosia.

The full back was suspended for their final group game against Borussia Dortmund and their last-16, first leg tie against Paris St Germain.

Ramos' case will be heard on Thursday.

