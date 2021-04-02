Football: Ramos scores own goal with Barcelona billboard error

MADRID: Sergio Ramos might be famous for helping keep the ball out of the Real Madrid net, but on Thursday (Apr 1) the club captain scored an own goal off the pitch in Catalonia.

A huge billboard has been put up in the centre of Barcelona - home of Real's fiercest rivals - advertising season two of the defender's Amazon Prime documentary series "La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos", complete with a message written in Catalan.

The move appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek response to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who put up his own billboard close to Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium during the recent Barca presidential election campaign with the message: "Looking forward to seeing you again".

Ramos's advert wanted to convey a similar message - "Looking forward for you to see me again" - but contained a grammatical error.

Although it was perfectly understandable, the phrasing was not technically correct, much to the amusement of Catalonians who were not slow to point out the mistake on social media.

It was perhaps a portent for things to come, given that Ramos was later ruled out of next Saturday's El Clasico showdown with Barcelona due to a calf injury.

Barca fans will have to wait a bit longer to be reunited with their nemesis.

