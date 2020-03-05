Football: Rangers defeat to Hamilton allows Celtic to extend lead

GLASGOW: Steven Gerrard's Rangers suffered a dreadful 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Hamilton as Celtic snatched a late 2-2 draw at Livingston to move 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Already reeling from Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts that forced Gerrard to consider his future, Rangers slipped up for the third time in four league games as David Moyo's winner moved the Accies off the bottom of the table.

Moyo snatched the only goal of the game when he seized on hesitation in the home defence to prod home after Marios Ogkmpoe had powered an initial header off the crossbar.

"We're playing bottom of the league and we've just lost to bottom of the league so I think you know how I'm feeling," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"I didn't think I could feel any worse than Hearts, but I do right now.

"There was an opportunity tonight. Celtic have blinked with one eye but we've blinked with two which is extremely disappointing."

Rangers' latest reverse shifted attention from a difficult night for Celtic who needed a stoppage-time strike from substitute Tom Rogic to salvage a point.

The Scottish champions looked set to continue a run of 11 straight wins in domestic football when Callum McGregor opened the scoring on 16 minutes.

However, the Tony Macaroni is the only away ground Celtic have lost in the league this season and lightning nearly struck twice after a 2-0 defeat for Neil Lennon's men in October.

Jon Guthrie capitalised on an error from Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster before Scott Robinson put Livie in front in the first minute of the second half.

The visitors dominated the play, but were lacking in ideas for an equaliser until an inspired run and cross from Odsonne Edouard teed up Rogic to level.

"I'm delighted with the performance and really annoyed with the two goals we gave away apart," Lennon told BT Sport.

"Individual mistakes for the goals from players who have been brilliant for me this season. I'm delighted with the relentlessness of the team to never give up."

Allan Campbell scored twice as Motherwell hit back from behind to thrash Ross County 4-1 to earn their first win in nine matches and open up a three-point lead in third place.

Fourth-placed Aberdeen battled back from two goals down to claim an entertaining 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

And a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone edged St Mirren two points clear of the bottom two.