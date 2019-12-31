Football: Rangers demand VAR in Scotland after 'glaring errors'

LONDON: Rangers want VAR to be used in Scotland, the Glasgow club said on Monday (Dec 30), pointing to "glaring errors" against them in key matches in December alone.

Despite the video review system coming in for heavy criticism in England after its introduction to the Premier League, the club's website said Rangers are convinced VAR is necessary.

"In this month (December) alone, Rangers has suffered from three glaring errors in key matches," it said.

"The SFA/SPFL must now seriously consider the introduction of the system at the earliest opportunity otherwise the Scottish game is in danger of being left behind."

Rangers said they had written to Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell and were urging the governing bodies "to give this matter serious consideration and study".

Rangers beat city rivals and Premiership leaders Celtic 2-1 on Sunday but were critical of refereeing decisions in that game and others.

"On Sunday ... the referee and his assistants awarded a goal even though the ball had been deflected into (Rangers goalkeeper) Allan McGregor’s net off a hand of an opposing player," the club said.

"That goal should never have stood and would undoubtedly have been overturned had VAR been in use."

South of the border, meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared VAR a "big mess" after a weekend marked by a series of controversial decisions in England.

