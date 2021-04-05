Football: Rangers set up Scottish Cup last-16 clash with champions Celtic

REUTERS: Newly-crowned league champions Rangers set up a mouth-watering Scottish Cup last-16 clash against arch rivals Celtic by beating third-tier Cove Rangers 4-0 at Ibrox on Sunday.

A double in two minutes from Kemar Roofe and a goal each from Jermain Defoe and Nathan Patterson in the first half helped Steven Gerrard's side ease through into the last-16.

The Old Firm derby will be played on the weekend of April 17-18, with the winner set to play either St Johnstone or Clyde in the quarter-finals.

Celtic have won the last four editions of the Scottish Cup and are record 40-times winners of the knockout tournament while Rangers have won the trophy 33 times.

Last month Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 when they clinched their 55th league title, ending Celtic's nine-year stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are still unbeaten after 33 league games and were held to a 1-1 draw last month by Celtic, who refused to give their Glasgow rivals a guard of honour.



