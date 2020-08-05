Football: Rangers sign Swiss striker Itten on four-year deal

REUTERS: Rangers have signed Switzerland striker Cedric Itten from St Gallen on a four-year deal, the Scottish club said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Itten, who rose through the ranks of his hometown club FC Basel, scored 19 goals in 34 games this season in the Swiss Super League as St Gallen finished runners-up to Young Boys.

The 23-year-old has also netted three goals for Switzerland, including the winner on his debut against Georgia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers last year.

Rangers said the deal was struck a week ago but they agreed to wait until the Swiss season ended at the weekend, with manager Steven Gerrard excited by Itten's potential.

"Cedric is a goalscorer who will add further strength and depth to our squad," Gerrard told the club website.

Rangers have also brought in attacking midfielder Kemar Roofe from Belgian side Anderlecht on a four-year contract.

"The fact we have announced two attacking options in the same day highlights our intent to bolster our squad as we begin the campaign," said Gerrard.

Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, who scored 12 league goals last season, has been linked with a move to French side Lille.

Rangers started the Scottish Premiership season with a 1-0 win at Aberdeen in their opening game on Saturday.

