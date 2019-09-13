Football: Rangers slams 'careless' Scotland over Jack treatment

GLASGOW: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused Scotland of being "careless" with Ryan Jack's fitness.

Jack aggravated a knee injury after the Rangers midfielder joined up with the Scotland squad last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack was ruled out of last Friday's defeat by Russia before being sent back to his club ahead of Monday's loss to Belgium.

Gerrard felt the 27-year-old had been overworked by the Scotland coaching staff after doing a double session two days after Rangers' defeat by Celtic.

Jack is now a doubt for Rangers' Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston on Saturday.

"Ryan's got a knee issue that he manages and he has done for a long time," former Liverpool star Gerrard said on Thursday (Sep 12).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The SFA are aware of that, their fitness coach is aware of that. I think everyone in Scotland watched the Old Firm and saw Ryan play 90 minutes.

"Unfortunately he was asked to do an 11k session two days after an Old Firm, which made his knee flare up.

"So we have had to manage him, he has had to have a couple of procedures since.

"I think it's just careless. You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That's the education I've had."