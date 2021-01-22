Football: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tests positive for COVID-19
MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club said on Friday (Jan 22).
Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, and play Alaves away on Saturday.
