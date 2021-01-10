Football: Real Madrid frustrated by Osasuna in freezing conditions

PAMPLONA, Spain: Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at struggling Osasuna on Saturday (Jan 9), failing to overcome the unforgiving conditions amid persistent snow and passing up the chance to go clear at the top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane's side were held up on the runway in Madrid for four hours the day before the game due to the snowstorm that pummelled Spain and things did not get any easier for them when they kicked off on the snowy pitch at the El Sadar Stadium.

The closest they came to finding a breakthrough was when Karim Benzema had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half, while they were fortunate not to concede to an Osasuna side who got their tactics spot on.

The draw kept the champions second in the standings on 37 points, one behind leaders Atletico Madrid, whose game against Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to the snowstorm, leaving them with three games in hand. Osasuna stay 19th.

