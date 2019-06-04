Football: Real Madrid to sign striker Luka Jović from Eintracht Frankfurt

BERLIN: Serbian striker Luka Jovic will sign for Spanish giant Real Madrid from German club Eintracht Frankfurt, pending a medical on Tuesday (Jun 4).

The 21-year-old Jovic scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 goals in 14 Europa League games.



"On a sporting level he is a big loss for us," said Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic. "His explosiveness and goal threat are now known around Europe."



Striker Luka Jovic playing for Eintracht Frankfurt against Chelsea in the Europa League semi final. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

Read Madrid confirmed the news on their website, adding that the striker has signed a deal with the club until June 2025. He will join the Spanish club, pending a medical.

The deal is reportedly worth €60million (£53 million), and he will become Zinedine Zidane's first signing for Real Madrid after a disappointing end to the season for the Spanish club.

Luka #Jovic will be leaving @eintracht_eng for an undisclosed fee, after signing a five-year deal with @realmadriden, subject to a medical. #SGE pic.twitter.com/RUWjs0m3gB — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 4, 2019





Jovic started his career at Red Star Belgrade, where he had come through the youth ranks. After signing for Benfica in the 2016/17 season, he went on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017, before the German club signed him on permanent deal in 2019.



The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances for Serbia.