Football: Real Madrid to sign striker Luka Jović from Eintracht Frankfurt

BERLIN: Serbian striker Luka Jovic will sign for Spanish giant Real Madrid from German club Eintracht Frankfurt, pending a medical on Tuesday (Jun 4).

The 21-year-old Jovic scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 goals in 14 Europa League games.



"On a sporting level he is a big loss for us," said Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic. "His explosiveness and goal threat are now known around Europe."



"He has the best perspectives for a brilliant career. We are proud to have helped him on his way."

Striker Luka Jovic playing for Eintracht Frankfurt against Chelsea in the Europa League semi final. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

Read Madrid confirmed the news on their website, adding that the striker has signed a deal with the club until June 2025. He will join the Spanish club for €60million (£53 million, pending a medical.

If he passes the medical, Jovic will become Zinedine Zidane's first signing for Real Madrid after a disappointing end to the season for the Spanish club.

Luka #Jovic will be leaving @eintracht_eng for an undisclosed fee, after signing a five-year deal with @realmadriden, subject to a medical. #SGE pic.twitter.com/RUWjs0m3gB — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 4, 2019





Jovic started his career at Red Star Belgrade, where he had come through the youth ranks. After signing for Benfica in the 2016/17 season, he went on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017, before the German club signed him on permanent deal in 2019.



The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances for Serbia.