Football: Real Madrid, Man City and Juventus among Champions League qualifiers

MOSCOW: Reigning champions Real Madrid qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday (Nov 27) along with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Manchester United, Roma and Ajax also went through.

Real secured their spot in the knock-out stages as did Roma even before the Spaniards' 2-0 victory in the Italian capital after Group G rivals CSKA Moscow fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Viktoria Plzen.

Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Lyon in Group F booked their place as Shakhtar Donetsk kept their hopes alive with a 93rd minute winner at 10-man Hoffenheim which finished 3-2.

Bayern thumped Benfica 5-1 in Group E as Franck Ribery scored his first European goal in more than three years after Dutch former European champions Ajax beat AEK Athens 2-0 in Greece to also qualify.

Juventus overcame Valencia thanks to Mario Mandzukic's 59th minute effort to top Group H and Manchester United claimed second place through Marouane Fellaini's 91st minute goal earned a 1-0 win against Young Boys at Old Trafford.



UEFA Champions League group phase results:

AEK Athens 0 Ajax 2

Bayern Munich 5 Benfica 1

Lyon 2 Manchester City 2

Hoffenheim 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3

CSKA Moscow 1 Viktoria Plzen 2

Roma 0 Real Madrid 2

Juventus 1 Valencia 0

Manchester United 1 Young Boys 0