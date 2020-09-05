Football: Real Madrid's Ceballos returns to Arsenal for second loan spell

REUTERS: Arsenal have re-signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second season-long loan after a successful first spell last term, the Premier League club announced on Friday (Sep 4).

Ceballos played 37 times for the north London club last season, sealing his place as a key midfielder in the starting lineup in the second half of the campaign following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as coach.

The 24-year-old Spain international also played a key role in the club's FA Cup title run, scoring a late winner in their quarter-final victory at Sheffield United.

"Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form," Arteta said in a statement.

"I love Dani's passion and commitment and he's a highly skilful player. We're all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off."

The news follows Arsenal's capture of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer and Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes earlier this week.

Arsenal, who finished eighth last season, started their campaign with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield and begin their league campaign at newly-promoted Fulham on Sep 12.

