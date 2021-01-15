Football: Real's Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

REUTERS: Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday (Jan 14).

The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in La Liga since his 60 million euros (US$73 million) move.

Jovic has started two league games for Real this season and had not featured since November because of a positive COVID-19 test and a muscle injury.

"Luka didn't have an easy time in Madrid," Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement. "It was his great wish to return to Eintracht. Luka can use the next few months to find his way back to old strength in a familiar environment."

