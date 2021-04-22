Football: Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Sport

Football: Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Britain Soccer Champions League
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England on Apr 14, 2021. (Photo: AP/Jon Super)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he has now tested positive himself.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan will miss Wednesday's game against Cadiz, as well this weekend's visit of Real Betis and next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark