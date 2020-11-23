Football: Real Sociedad stay top after edging past Cadiz

MADRID: Real Sociedad moved three points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday (Nov 22) after Alexander Isak's goal proved the difference in a 1-0 win over Cadiz.

Isak headed in Adnan Januzaj's cross shortly after the hour mark at the Ramon Carranza to secure a sixth consecutive league victory for La Real.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An excellent start to the season shows no sign of abating, with Imanol Alguacil's side now three points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, albeit having played two games more.

They have scored an impressive 21 goals from their opening 10 matches, the highest tally in the league, and conceded only four.

After travelling to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, Real Sociedad play at home to Villarreal, who sit third and are the league's other surprise high-fliers.

Defeat means Cadiz sit sixth, just above Sevilla after a strong start for the newly-promoted side. Getafe were earlier held to a goalless draw by Eibar.

Advertisement