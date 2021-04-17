Football: Record-breaking Musiala goals send Bayern closer to title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Teenager Jamal Musiala scored twice in the first half to steer Bayern Munich to a nervous 3-2 victory at third-placed VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday (Apr 17) to move seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with five matches left to play.

The 18-year-old Germany international first dribbled past several defenders inside the box and fired the visitors into the lead in the 15th minute.

He then added another with a looping header in the 37th to make it 3-1 and become the youngest player in Bundesliga history to have scored six league goals.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had doubled Bayern's lead in the 24th, but Wolfsburg's top striker Wout Weghorst cut the deficit in the 35th with his 19th goal of the campaign.

The Wolves pulled another goal back in the 54th with Maximilian Philipp but missed several chances to level through Weghorst and a Jerome Roussillon shot in the 84th minute that flew just wide of keeper Manuel Neuer's post.

Bayern, on track for a record-extending ninth straight league crown, are on 68 points, with RB Leipzig in second place on 61 after their goalless draw against Hoffenheim on Friday. Wolfsburg are third on 54.



