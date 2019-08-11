Football: Reims stun Marseille to hand Villas-Boas losing start

PARIS: Second-half goals from Boulaye Dia and Suk Hyun-jun gave Reims a shock 2-0 away win against Olympique Marseille in their opening Ligue 1 match on Saturday, handing coach Andre Villas-Boas a losing start in charge of the hosts.

In a match played in stifling heat at the Velodrome, Dia struck in the 58th minute immediately after Kevin Strootman rattled the crossbar for Marseille and substitute Suk added a second in the final moments of the game.

It was a grim start for a toothless Marseille side, who hired Villas-Boas to improve on last season's fifth place which saw them miss out on European football.

Marseille, who mustered only two shots on target, had more possession in the first half but Reims created the better chances, with both Moussa Doumbia and Dia forcing Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda into action.

Marseille should have gone ahead in the 57th minute when Morgan Sanson's cross found Strootman unmarked in the middle of the Reims penalty area but the Dutchman fired against the crossbar.

Reims immediately went down the other end where Dia exchanged passes with Tristan Dingome to open up the Marseille defence and calmly beat Mandanda with a right-foot shot.

Dia turned provider when he unselfishly laid the ball off to South Korean Suk who comfortably beat Mandanda in the 90th minute.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Lawrence)