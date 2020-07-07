Football: Rennes buy Lyon striker Terrier for €15 million

REUTERS: Rennes have bought striker Martin Terrier from Ligue 1 rivals Olympique Lyon for a fee of €15 million (£13.61 million), including €3 million in add-ons, Lyon said.

The 23-year-old has made 77 appearances for Lyon since joining the club in 2018 and has scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Lyon said they would receive 15 per cent of the profit if Rennes sold Terrier on, and a bonus of 2-3 million euros if the transfer fee exceeded certain thresholds.

Rennes said in a statement that Terrier had signed a five-year deal with the club.

