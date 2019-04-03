Football: Rennes sink Lyon to reach French Cup final

PARIS: Ramy Bensebaini's late winner sent Rennes through to the French Cup final on Tuesday (Apr 2) and a possible showdown with holders Paris Saint-Germain after a thrilling 3-2 victory at Lyon.

Rennes twice led at the Groupama Stadium through goals from Mbaye Niang and Benjamin Andre, but Lyon hit back with a Bertrand Traore goal and Moussa Dembele penalty.

Algeria defender Bensebaini fired home the decisive goal nine minutes from time as Rennes returned to the final for the first time since 2014 and avenged Friday's 1-0 league defeat by Lyon.

Julien Stephan's side will face either four-time reigning champions PSG or Nantes, who meet in Paris on Wednesday, in the final at the Stade de France on Apr 27.