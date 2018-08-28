Football: Richarlison named in Brazil squad for US friendlies

SAO PAULO: Brazil have called up Everton forward Richarlison for their September friendlies against the United States and El Salvador, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday (Aug 27).

Richarlison, 21, replaced Fluminense striker Pedro, who dropped out the squad after injuring his knee in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Cruzeiro.

The former Watford player scored three times in his first two Premier League starts for Everton but was sent off in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

In their first matches since being knocked out the World Cup at the quarter-final stage in July, Brazil play the US in New Jersey on Sep 7 before travelling to Maryland to face El Salvador four days later.

