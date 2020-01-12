Football: Richarlison strike gives Everton 1-0 win over Brighton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Everton striker Richarlison curled a superb first-half shot past Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Mat Ryan to earn a 1-0 win in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ryan promised to donate 500 Australian dollars (US$345.05) to the bushfire relief effort in his native country for every save made in the Premier League this weekend and his defenders were also in charitable mood as they conceded a slew of chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton's Theo Walcott had two penalty appeals turned down in the opening 20 minutes before Richarlison broke the deadlock seven minutes before halftime, making a quick stop and a tight turn in the box before curling in his effort at the far post.

Leandro Trossard hit the woodwork for Brighton early in the second half while Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had added a second for Everton but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled he handled the ball when scoring and the goal was disallowed.

Brighton brought on experienced striker Glenn Murray but despite some decent chances for the 36-year-old, the visitors could not find the net and Everton hung on for the win.

The Merseysiders are 11th with 28 points from 22 games, while Brighton stand 14th with 24, four above the drop zone.



Advertisement