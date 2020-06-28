Football: Robben comes out of retirement to sign for boyhood side Groningen

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Dutch winger Arjen Robben is making a comeback to professional soccer after signing with his boyhood club FC Groningen for the 2020-21 season, the Dutch Eredivisie side said on Saturday (Jun 27).

Robben, 36, retired last year after winning his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, but will now return to Groningen, where he made his professional debut as a 16-year-old.

The former Netherlands international, who has also played for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, has won 12 league titles in a glittering career, and 96 caps for his country including playing in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

Groningen confirmed Robben has been back in training for the past few weeks in order to be ready for the next season.

