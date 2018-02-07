Football: Robben nets twice as Bayern power into German Cup semi-finals

BERLIN: Arjen Robben scored twice as Bayern Munich breezed into the last four of the German Cup with a 6-0 quarter-final romp at third-division Paderborn on Tuesday (Feb 6).

Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Corentin Tolisso all hit the target for Bayern before Robben added two late goals as the Bavarian giants continued their quest for a record 19th German Cup title.

"We only need one more step to Berlin and we really want the double," said Robben, with the German Cup final to be played in the capital on May 19.

"We're really happy, it was a team effort. We created and finished some nice goals."

But Bayern could be without Thomas Mueller for Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Schalke after the Germany forward limped off injured during the first half.

Mueller bruised his thigh after colliding with Paderborn's goalkeeper in the build-up to the opening goal from Coman on 19 minutes, after Paderborn had seen an earlier effort ruled out for offside.

"We hope he'll be okay to play against Schalke, we took him off as a precautionary measure," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern went 2-0 up on 25 minutes when Coman lobbed the defence and striker Lewandowski finished clinically.

It was the 25th time the prolific Polish star has hit the net for Bayern this season in all competitions.

Mueller played on until just past the half-hour mark before being replaced by Tolisso.

With Paderborn's defence then distracted by Lewandowski free in the middle of the box, Bayern right-back Kimmich fired home inside the near post to make it 3-0 at the break.

Tolisso kept the scoreboard ticking over when he headed home a James Rodriguez cross 10 minutes into the second half.

Paderborn, who had never previously got this far in the competition, nearly grabbed a consolation goal when Sven Michel hit the post on 57 minutes.

But Robben inflated the scoreline with two goals in the dying stages.

Sebastian Rudy squared a Tolisso cross and Robben curled his shot home for his first goal on 86 minutes.

Then two minutes later Robben grabbed a second when replacement Franck Ribery drew the goalkeeper and passed across to the Dutchman who tapped home.

BRANDT DOUBLE

Bayern are 18 points clear in the Bundesliga and will be joined in the semi-finals by Bayer Leverkusen, who came from two goals down to win 4-2 at home to Werder Bremen after extra time.

Bremen charged into a 2-0 lead after just seven minutes at Leverkusen as Max Kruse netted a penalty, then set up fellow striker Aron Johannsson for their second goal.

Leverkusen, second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern, clawed level with two goals by Julian Brandt.

Dominik Kohr got behind the Bremen defence on 31 minutes and squared for Brandt to tap into an empty net.

The Germany winger scored a superb second 10 minutes after the break by curling his shot inside the post.

The game went to extra time and Karim Bellarabi scored three minutes after coming off the bench, before teeing up teenager Kai Havertz to drill in the hosts' fourth.

In Wednesday's remaining quarter-final ties, Eintracht Frankfurt host Mainz and Schalke are at home to Wolfsburg in all-Bundesliga clashes.

German Cup quarter-final results:

Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6

Bayer Leverkusen 4 Werder Bremen 2 (after extra time)