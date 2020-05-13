Football: Roma's Zaniolo returns after four-month injury layoff

MILAN: Rising Italy star Nicolo Zaniolo returned to training on Wednesday (May 13) four months after the AS Roma midfielder underwent surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

"I'm back," declared the 20-year-old on Instagram as he took part in an individual training session for the first time since January 12.

"Back up and running... Nicolo Zaniolo continues his recovery at Trigoria," the team wrote on Twitter.

Zaniolo was stretchered off the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico in tears during a 2-1 defeat by Serie A champions Juventus on January 12.

The midfielder has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League clubs Tottenham and Manchester United.

Zaniolo has scored twice for Italy in his five appearances and had been expected to be a key player in Euro 2020, which has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also scored six goals in 23 competitive games this season for Roma.