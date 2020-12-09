Football: Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

BARCELONA: Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday (Dec 8).

It was Ronaldo's first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 and it did not take long for the forward to make his mark on the game.

The Portuguese tested Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen early on, before opening the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute after being felled by Ronald Araujo.

Defender Danilo flashed an effort just wide as the visitors cranked up the pressure, with a stunning Weston McKennie volley putting the Italian champions two goals up and in full control seven minutes later.

The Portuguese got his second penalty when Clement Lenglet was penalised for handball seven minutes after the restart.



FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Things almost got worse for the Catalans a quarter of an hour from time when Leonardo Bonucci thought he had scored, only for a VAR review to show he had been offside as he bundled the ball in from close range.

The result piles the pressure on under-fire Barca boss Ronaldo Koeman with the club suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time under his stewardship.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages before kick-off. They end the group phase on 15 points each but Juve take first place by virtue of a superior head-to-head record.