LISBON: Captain Cristiano Ronaldo left the field with a thigh injury in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia after half an hour of play on Monday (Mar 25).

Ronaldo's Juventus play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Ajax on Apr 10.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, making his international return after a nine-month absence, was replaced by Benfica winger Pizzi as Portugal trailed 1-0 after 30 minutes.