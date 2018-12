Football: Ronaldo penalty wins Turin derby for relentless Juve

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a second-half penalty and was booked for provoking the beaten goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo as relentless Serie A leaders Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in an absorbing derby on Saturday.

Torino, who have beaten their larger neighbours only once in the last 23 years, put up a brave show but were undone by an unfortunate mistake by forward Simone Zaza.

Having dispossessed Leonardo Bonucci, Zaza underhit a pass back to Ichazo, allowing Mario Mandzukic to intercept and the Croatian was then tripped by Torino's substitute goalkeeper.

Ronaldo converted the penalty to score Juve's 5,000th Serie A goal and leave the leaders with 46 points out of a possible 48.

The Portuguese ran straight at Ichazo and nudged him in the shoulder as he celebrated his 11th league goal of the season, leaving him as Serie A's joint top scorer alongside Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek.

