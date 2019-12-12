Football: Ronaldo rages at selfie-hunting pitch invader

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo was confronted by two pitch invaders, including one seeking a selfie, after Juventus defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Firstly, the Portuguese star was confronted by a supporter who wanted to embrace and congratulate him on his goal-scoring performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just moments later, a second supporter, dressed all in black, sprinted across the BayArena pitch to snap a selfie.

An angry Ronaldo pushed the fan away before security staff intervened.

Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season for Juve who were already sure of top spot in Group D and a spot in the last 16.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain's injury-time clincher for the Italian giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA Champions League results:

Club Brugge 1 Real Madrid 3

Paris Saint-Germain 5 Galatasaray 0

Bayern Munich 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Olympiakos 1 Red Star Belgrade 0

Dinamo Zagreb 1 Man City 4

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Atalanta 3

Atletico Madrid 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Juventus 2