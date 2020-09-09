Football: Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal

STOCKHOLM: Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for Portugal in their Nations League clash away to Sweden on Tuesday (Sep 8), joining Iran's Ali Daei as the only male players to score 100 goals or more in international soccer.

Having been denied on a number of occasions by Sweden keeper Robin Olsen, the 35-year-old attacker made no mistake when presented with a free kick just before halftime.

He took a short run-up and unleashed a powerful dipping effort that flew in just under the crossbar and beyond Olsen's despairing fingertips.

Ronaldo's first senior goal for Portugal came in a 2-1 loss to Greece at Euro 2004, and he will need to score nine more to equal Daei's record of 109 international goals.