Football: Ronaldo seals Juventus win over SPAL to keep pressure on Inter

REUTERS: Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a comfortable 2-0 home victory over struggling SPAL on Saturday (Sep 28).

Miralem Pjanic’s strike put the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime before Ronaldo headed his third goal of the campaign with 12 minutes remaining.

Juve top the table on 16 points but Inter Milan can return to the summit when they travel to Sampdoria later on Saturday.

SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha made a string of impressive saves to keep the score down as the visitors fell to their fifth defeat in six matches to stay level on three points with Sampdoria at the foot of the table.

