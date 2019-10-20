Football: Ronaldo strikes as Juventus extend Serie A lead

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TURIN, Italy: Juventus moved four points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a 2-1 home win over Bologna on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the first half, but Danilo levelled for the visitors soon afterwards.

Miralem Pjanic profited on a defensive mix-up to net Juve's winner after the break, continuing Maurizio Sarri’s unbeaten start as Juventus coach.

The champions are top on 22 points but second-placed Inter Milan can cut their lead to one point with victory at Sassuolo on Sunday.

