Football: Ronaldo will not face rape charges in Nevada

LOS ANGELES: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges over an alleged rape in Nevada a decade ago, prosecutors said on Monday (Jul 22).

The Clark County District Attorney's Office said it had declined to prosecute the Portuguese star because it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, has claimed that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press, football star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga at Rain Nightclub in Las Vegas. (Matrixpictures via AP)

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reached a financial settlement with her following the incident but has denied allegations of sexual assault.

