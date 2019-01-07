Football: Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing

WASHINGTON: Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a US$25 fine on Friday, according to multiple reports on Sunday (Jan 6).

Court records obtained by Washington ABC 7 News and The Athletic showed that Rooney was arrested in Loudon County, Virginia, on December 16 for cursing and intoxication, a misdemeanor for which he was released from custody on his own recognizance before paying the fine and court costs on Friday.

Advertisement

Rooney was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority at Dulles International Airport, which is located in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington.

The former England captain apparently was at the airport after a trip back from Saudi Arabia. He posted a photo of himself on December 14 from Riyadh at an event.

"We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December," DC United said in a statement issued to US media outlets, including the Washington Post.

"We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United Will handle internally."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rooney is serving a two-year UK drink driving ban stemming from a September 2017 arrest in England.

The 33-year-old forward came to the US capital last July, signing with DC United and taking the last-place Major League Soccer club into the playoffs in his first half-season with the squad.

Rooney was the centerpiece of United's marketing campaign as the team opened a new stadium, the English star saying upon his arrival he looked forward to the challenge and enjoyed the relative anonymity afforded by suburban life in America.

His contract, which according to the MLS Payers Association pays him a salary of some US$2.8 million plus revenue from bonuses and sponsorship, runs through the 2020 season.

United open the 2019 MLS season on Mar 3 against Atlanta United. Pre-season training camp opens in two weeks.

