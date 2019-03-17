Football: Rotten Schalke run continues under new coach Stevens

BERLIN: Schalke's miserable run was extended to six straight defeats on Saturday after losing 1-0 at home to RB Leipzig in Huub Stevens' first game back as head coach in the wake of their battering at Manchester City.

New leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich are at home to Mainz on Sunday, while second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are level with the Bavarians on 57 points, are at Hertha Berlin later on Saturday.

Schalke legend Stevens has been hastily hurried back for his third stint in charge after predecessor Domenico Tedesco was fired on Thursday, two days after the Royal Blues' 7-0 thrashing at City in the Champions League.

However even Stevens, who lifted the UEFA Cup as Schalke coach in 1997, could not arrest their dreadful run, which has seen them fail to win any of their last eight league games and plummet down the table to 15th.

"I'm disappointed we lost. Anyone who knows me, knows that I don't like to lose," said the 65-year-old Stevens.

"The boys gave everything but are also disappointed that we didn't take anything from the game."

Timo Werner stabbed home Leipzig's winner with 14 minutes gone in Gelsenkirchen after Yussuf Poulsen had rattled the crossbar.

Both Werner and Poulsen are now neck-and-neck on 12 league goals this season.

"It was clear that the change of coach wasn't going to make it any easier for us and that was the case," said Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick.

"We had to absorb a lot of pressure in the second half, there were one or two wobbly moments, but the three points count."

Schalke's head coach Huub Stevens got off to a losing start in his third stint at the Royal Blues. (Photo: AFP/Sasche Schuermann)

The defeat saw Schalke drop to 15th in the table, leapfrogged by Augsburg who enjoyed a 3-1 comeback win at home to second-from-bottom Hanover.

Sergio Cordova equalised for Augsburg to cancel out Hendrik Weydandt's shock early goal for Hanover to make it 1-1 at the break.

Midfielders Jonathan Schmid and Andre Hahn made sure of the win with goals in the last 12 minutes to see Augsburg home.

WEGHORST HAT-TRICK

It has now been 511 days since Hanover last won on the road after failing to win any of their last 25 away games dating back to October 2017.

Having suffered the heaviest European defeat in the club's history in Manchester, Schalke's nightmare week continues as they now sit just three points from the relegation places after Stuttgart, one place below them in 16th, managed a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart had central midfielder Steven Zuber to thank for equalising against Hoffenheim, the club he is on loan from, on 66 minutes.

Zuber's superb goal cancelled out Andrej Kramaric's opener for Hoffenheim three minutes before the break.

It was the Croat's 13th league goal this season, having scored four goals in as many league games after two against Nuremberg last weekend.

Wolfsburg's coach Bruno Labbadia has announced he is leaving at the end of the season, due to a personality clash with sports director Jorg Schmadtke, but the off-field politics played no part in a 5-2 trouncing of Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Towering Dutch striker Wout Weghorst scored a hat-trick in just over half an hour as Fortuna were floored by three goals in five minutes midway through the second-half with Weghorst netting either side of a Robin Knoche goal.