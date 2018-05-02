Football: Safe-standing to be debated in British Parliament on Jun 25

LONDON: A possible introduction of safe-standing section in the Premier League and Championship will be discussed in British Parliament on Jun 25.

The decision follows a successful petition, signed by over 110,000 people, to the British government.

All-seater stadiums became mandatory in England's top two divisions following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when 96 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

The league's governing body is keen on re-opening discussions about the matter.

West Bromwich Albion had offered to run a pilot scheme at the Hawthorns that would have meant 3,600 seats in the Smethwick End were converted into 'rail-seats', but their application was rejected by the government last month.

