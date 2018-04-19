Football: Salah targets place in Liverpool record books

LONDON: Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking Ian Rush's Liverpool record for the most goals scored in a single season.

Salah bagged his 40th goal of the campaign when he netted in Liverpool's win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Now he is only seven goals short of equalling Liverpool legend Rush's club record mark of 47, which he set in 1983-84.

With four Premier League matches and a two-legged Champions League semi-final to come, the Egypt star has a good chance of achieving his goal at the end of a dream first season with Liverpool following his move from Chelsea last year.

"There's a big chance to break the record, to be number one for a club like Liverpool, it's something huge," Salah told Premier League Productions.

"I will be very happy if I break it. I'm happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be number one for the record.

"It's always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it's a different feeling and I'm very happy about that.

"But I always try to look at myself and I want more. I have 40 now, I'm telling myself, 'Why not? You can be number one!'"

Salah is a strong contender to win the Footballer of the Year award, but he insists he is more concerned with enjoying a successful finish to the season with Liverpool, who face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

"I will try my best to break the record but, as I've said before, we play as 11 players, I play for the team," he said.

"It's not about individual awards, it's something for the team. I'm sure if I have a chance to give it to someone else to score, I will - it's not about me, it's about us."

