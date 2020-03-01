Football: Sancho goal gives Dortmund 1-0 win over Freiburg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund needed a goal from in-form teenager Jadon Sancho to beat Freiburg 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday after a lacklustre performance from the Ruhr valley club.

There were no usual attacking fireworks for Dortmund and, apart from Sancho's 15th-minute goal, chances for the hosts were few and far between. Freiburg got their share of scoring opportunities in the second half but could not find an equaliser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sancho, who has also 14 assists to his name, has now scored for the seventh consecutive league home game and has netted 14 times in the Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund are third on 48 points, level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

