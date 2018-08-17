Football: Santos leaves Barcelona for Sassuolo

MADRID: Barcelona said on Thursday (Aug 16) they have reached an agreement with Sassuolo to transfer their Brazilian defender Marlon Santos to the Italian Serie A side for six million euros.

The Catalan giants retain the right to buy back the player, and will keep 50 per cent of the economic rights on any future sale of the 22-year-old, the club said in a statement.

"The clause regarding future sale will not come into effect if Marlon plays 50 games with US Sassuolo Calcio, at which point the Italian club is obliged to pay another six million euros," it added.

Santos joined Barcelona from Brazilian side Fluminense on loan in 2016, before completing a permanent deal a year later.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at French side Nice, making 26 appearances.