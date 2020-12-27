Football: Sao Paulo win to extend lead in Brazil's Serie A
RIO DE JANEIRO: Two goals from Brenner da Silva gave league leaders Sao Paulo a 2-1 win over Fluminense in Brazil on Saturday.
The 20-year-old striker scored in the 15th and 72nd minutes - either side of a superb Fred strike for Fluminense - to seal the three points and put them seven clear of Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro.
Fluminense remain in seventh, 16 points off the lead.
(Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)