Football: Schalke and Dortmund share points in goalless Ruhr valley derby

Sport

Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - October 26, 2019 Borussia Dortmund players look dejected at the end of the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
BERLIN: Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund played out a lacklustre goalless draw on Saturday (Oct 26) that saw both teams drop behind in the Bundesliga title race.

Schalke twice hit the woodwork in a dominant first half with Dortmund content to play second fiddle.

Schalke who won four on the trot before stumbling in their last two games, should have scored in the second half but for teenager Rabbi Matondo's less than clinical finish.

Dortmund, who have now won only one of their last five league games, are on 16 points, with Schalke on 15.

Bayern Munich lead the title race on 18 points after edging past Union Berlin 2-1.

