Football: Schalke boss won't resign despite Man City mauling

BERLIN: Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco has ruled out resigning despite his side's 7-0 mauling at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday (Mar 12).

"I haven't given a second thought to changing anything on my side," said Tedesco after the biggest European defeat in his club's history on Tuesday.

"I am proud, even now, to be coach of Schalke 04.

"Even in these difficult times, I like being here and giving my all."

After winning the first-leg 3-2 in Gelsenkirchen, City ran riot at the Etihad Stadium with Sergio Aguero netting twice on Tuesday as the 7-0 win clinched a 10-2 aggregate victory in the last 16 tie.

The drubbing was the joint-biggest ever win in the knockout stage of the Champions League, but won't linger long in the memory given Schalke's total lack of resistence.

"I'm extremely disappointed. We fell apart. It was the worst we've had here since I was coach," said Tedesco who took charge at the start of last season.

"Of course it hurts. It's difficult when you lose 7-0 to stand here. The next couple of weeks are going to be difficult."

Schalke's director of sport Jochen Schneider, who has only been in office for a week, declined to comment on Tedesco's future, but has previously said he must see an improvement in their performance.

Last season's runners-up in the Bundesliga have now leaked 21 goals in losing all of their last five games.

Schalke are 14th in the Bundesliga table, just four points from the relegation places, and Saturday's home match against RB Leipzig could be Tedesco's last if another heavy defeat follows.

"I definitely believe in it, 100 percent," said Tedesco when asked if he can still turn Schalke around.

"Of course, we aren't going to give up - if we don't believe in ourselves, then who will?"